Sheffield United: Chris Basham makes Blades vow ahead of Birmingham game

Chris Basham insists Sheffield United will be looking to make amends this weekend after Tuesday night’s remarkable defeat to Fulham.

Chris Wilder’s men went ahead at Bramall Lane but eventually lost 5-4, despite Leon Clarke’s second hat-trick in as many home games.

And, speaking ahead of Saturday evening’s televised clash at home to Birmingham City, Basham said: “We’re all a bit deflated in the dressing room, but we’ll go again on Saturday.

“We got ourselves in the lead, Cam [Carter-Vickers] has held his hands up for his mistake for their first. But when you get four goals, and Clarkey gets another hat-trick, you think you should win.

“Maybe we went for it a little bit too early. But we showed different threats, with big Jimmy Hanson coming on, and we nearly took something.”

An impressive Fulham side, led by their own hat-trick hero in Ryan Sessegnon, led 5-2 before a deflected strike from substitute Samir Carruthers and Clarke’s third goal - and eighth in three games - set up a grandstand finish.

Wilder later took responsibility for Fulham’s last two goals - “They were down to me and changing the formation, leaving ourselves wide open,” he said - and Basham added: “We were trying to win the game, trying to get a result, so we were a little bit gung-ho.

“When we were in front, I thought we were quite comfortable. But a few mistakes, a few deflections and a few other things, and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

“That’s not really happened at Bramall Lane for a long time. But, like I say, we’ll regroup and go again on Saturday.”