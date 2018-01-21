Sheffield United: Ched Evans prepares to step-up his return with U23s outing

Ched Evans is expected to play in tomorrow night's Premier League Cup tie at Ipswich Town as he closes-in on a return to first team action.

The Sheffield United centre-forward has not featured for Chris Wilder’s side since September after undergoing surgery to cure a long-standing ankle complaint.

Evans scored during an under-23 fixture against Bolton Wanderers earlier this month and, according to Wilder, will travel with Travis Binnion’s squad to Portman Road.

Confirming Kieron Freeman has also entered the final phase of his rehabilitating after dislocating a knee, the United manager said: “Ched will play possibly an hour on Monday for the under-23’s at Ipswich and maybe get another one after that. Kieron is back out on the grass too.”