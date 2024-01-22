Sheffield United are looking to add to their ranks in the final week and a half of the January transfer window

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has a busy period ahead of him

Sheffield United are reportedly considering a move to sign Nottingham Forest skipper Joe Worrall before next week's transfer deadline. The Blades are on the lookout for backline reinforcements as Chris Wilder strives to shore up a defence that is currently in possession of the worst record in the Premier League.

A total of 51 goals have been shipped by the Blades in 21 games, leaving them bottom of the table and seven points adrift of safety. It's no surprise to see defenders being linked with moves to Bramall Lane, then, and Worrall is the latest man said to be interesting the Blades.

According to Teamtalk, Wilder sees Worrall as someone who would be an improvement on his current centre-back options, while Forest would be willing to sell their captain this month. Worrall has found himself on the peripheries of the first-team squad at the City Ground this season.

The defender has made just seven appearances in the Premier League after falling out of favour under Steve Cooper and struggling to win back his spot under Nuno Espirito Santo. As such, the 27-year-old may consider a move away from his boyhood club this month in order to chase the game time he has been lacking so far this season.

Worrall has 226 appearances for Forest under his belt and prior to this season, he was considered to be a key man at the club, helping them to win promotion from the Championship and establish themselves as a top flight outfit.