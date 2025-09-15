Sheffield United face Charlton Athletic next up in the Championship who will be without the suspended Kayne Ramsey.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old full-back was sent off following a second yellow card in the 74th minute, with his side leading at home to Millwall.

Charlton were looking to see out the win but playing the final period with a player less was ultimately their downfall as they conceded in the 88th minute to share the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey will now miss his side’s match-up with the Blades this weekend, and Addicks boss Nathan Jones said this experience will be a “learning curve” for the defender.

"I'm proud of the performance up to 74 minutes," said the Charlton boss. "It took a red card to draw today.

“When you’re on a booking, and he’d done it [made a challenge] before, and then to lunge in, you know you’re risking something," said Jones.

“You have to be clever. When you’re on a booking, you can’t do that and it’s a learning curve. He’s a young boy, so much ability, he’s been outstanding for us, but that’s a learning curve because that was categorically a turning point in the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the red card hampering his side’s chances of securing a vital three points, Jones says this incident won’t change how much he rates Ramsey.

“My opinion won’t change on Kayne. I’m not going to suddenly hang him out to dry. Kayne is a wonderful player in terms of he has a certain level of ability.

"What he needs to do is bring it all together, he needs to concentrate. He gets away with a lot because he’s quick, he’s strong, he’s powerful, but the championship has quick and strong and powerful people."

The Blades are looking to pick up their first points of the season, five games in and will hope that they can get a new boss in after the sacking of Ruben Selles last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been strong links with a return to Bramall Lane for Chris Wilder and whoever takes the hot seat will seek to take advantage of the enforced defensive change Jones will have to make to his backline, with the ever-present Ramsey suspended.

The match will take place at Bramall Lane on Saturday at 15:00 BST and be the first after the sacking of Spanish manager Selles.