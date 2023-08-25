Sheffield United Women will channel the 90s spirit of Chelsea next season after an “exciting” new commercial partnership with Autoglass was confirmed. It is the first time that their name will feature on the front of a football shirt since their time as sponsors of Chelsea, with the company keen to recruit more female technicians.

Autoglass will adorn the front of United Women’s shirts from the start of the 2023/24 Barclays Women’s Championship season, with local firm Doordeals confirmed as the back-of-shirt sponsor to continue their own association with the Blades. Jonathan Morgan’s Blades, who are transitioning towards a full-time model and have been granted a category one academy licence, kick off their Championship season this weekend against Charlton at The Valley.

A club statement described the deal as “an exciting new partnership” and United’s head of commercial, Paul Reeves, said: “To sign this partnership with a business of the size of Autoglass is a significant achievement for our women’s team and is testimony to the work that we have put in as a club to commercially grow that part of the business.

“This is the first move back into principal front of shirt sponsorship since Autoglass worked with Chelsea back in the late 90s, and it gives me immense pride that they have now chosen to work with Sheffield United.”