Sheffield United will get their Christmas wish this week with Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cardiff City ensuring they are top of the Championship when Santa Clause comes to town. Kieffer Moore’s brilliant brace handed the Blades a ninth win in their 11-game unbeaten run to keep Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland at arm’s length.

Wilder’s men return home for Boxing Day and arguably their biggest home test of the season so far, with Burnley the visitors. Leeds don’t kick off at Stoke City until 8pm on Thursday and so there is a chance for one promotion hopeful to gain an early festive boost.