Sheffield United: Centre-halves hope to press their claims for a first team return this week

Sheffield United defender Jake Wright will continue his recovery from injury this week as the 32-year-old aims to regain a place in Chris Wilder's starting eleven.

Wright, who has not featured for the Championship club since April, is expected to take part in Monday's Professional Development League game at Bolton Wanderers after also featuring for the under-23's against Birmingham City and Doncaster Rovers in recent weeks.

Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan

Wright made 22 appearances for United last term but suffered a serious facial injury during a pre-season friendly at Stocksbridge Park Steels before being diagnosed with a back problem.

"We have a process that every player coming back has to go through," Wilder, the United manager, said. "It's designed to make sure they are ready to come back and stay back. Part of it includes playing these games."

Wright's fellow centre-half Kean Bryan could also travel to Wanderers after making progress in his own battle for fitness. Aged 22, the youngster is waiting to make his first senior appearance for United after arriving from Manchester City during the close season.

Although a hamstring complaint has hampered his progress, Wilder has confirmed medical staff discovered scar tissue rather than a recurrence of the original problem was the cause of Bryan's discomfort and have begun administering the appropriate treatment.