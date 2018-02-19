Sheffield United: Centre-forward’s fate is set to be revealed

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, will wait for the results of a fitness test on James Wilson’s injured ankle before naming his team for tomorrow’s meeting with Queens Park Rangers.

Wilson was scheduled to be assessed by Bramall Lane’s medical team this morning after being withdrawn midway through Friday’s FA Cup tie against Leicester City.

Although Wilder late revealed he substituted the on-loan centre-forward as a precautionary measure, he has ordered a further round of checks to avoid aggravating any underlying problem as the Championship season enters a decisive phase.

“We’ll take a look at him and see how he is,” Wilder, whose side are eighth in the table, said. “We’ll leave it until the last moment and then take it from there.”

United will move to within a point of the play-off positions if they avenge October’s defeat at Loftus Road. Leon Clarke and Richard Stearman are expected to be available for selection after recovering from illness.