Sheffield United: 'Cause for concern’ for women’s coach Mark Smith after 5-1 defeat at Aston Villa

Mark Smith, the first-team coach of Sheffield United Women, admits he has "cause for concern" after the Blades' 5-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday.

A hat-trick from 17-year-old Jodie Hutton saw Villa run out comfortable winners in the FA Women’s Championship - and avenged the 4-1 defeat they suffered at Bramall Lane earlier in the season.

United looked to have got themselves back in the game when Sophie Jones netted from the penalty spot after being fouled inside the box, before Hutton sealed her hat-trick and substitute Tanisha Smith netted her first senior goal for the club with a looping header.

Defeat saw the Blades drop to seventh in the Championship table and Smith admitted: “It’s the manner in which we conceded the goals that concerns me.

"If you play correct football, as I call it, then those opportunities don’t arise.

“That gives me cause for concern – if we go in at 0-0 or even 1-0 you can work at it but 2-0 lifts the opposition.”

United return to action on Wednesday evening when they face Leicester City in the Continental League Cup at the Olympic Legacy Park.

“Firstly, I can see how Villa have improved because that’s the third time we’ve played them and it was a very different game," Smith added.

"We were found wanting physically, mentally we were found wanting. We failed to dominate the opponents, we lost out in the battles.

“At 2-0 down we gave the team a bit of a rocket and for ten minutes we come out, get a penalty and you think you’re back into it but then we fizzled out and they ran out worthy winners."