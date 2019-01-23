Sheffield United: Careless play could carry a heavy price at Carrow Road

Chris Wilder admits Sheffield United must eradicate carelessness from their game ahead of this weekend's visit to Norwich City or risk falling six points behind Daniel Farke's team in the race for promotion from the Championship.

Although he was largely positive about his team's performance during the defeat by Swansea City four days ago, Wilder highlighted a lack of attention to detail around the opposition's penalty box as a major factor behind its failure to build upon a dominant start before Oliver McBurnie's second-half winner.

"You've got to be impressed with what Norwich are doing," Wilder said. "And we are right in it.

"But there's always things you can do better, areas where you can improve, and making sure we show that quality, which we have got, is one of them."

United slipped to fourth in the table when West Bromwich Albion beat Bolton Wanderers on Monday but know a win at Carrow Road would see them climb above Farke's men on goal difference. Choosing whether or not to hand new signings Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell their full debuts appears to be Wilder's biggest selection decision after signing the duo on loan from Cardiff City and Everton respectively.

Norwich, who lost at Bramall Lane in August, are set to be without Alex Tetty and Timm Klose for the meeting with United although the latter does not require surgery to correct the knee injury which recently forced his return to Switzerland.