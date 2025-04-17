Sheffield United return to Championship action at home to Cardiff City and when the confirmed team news drops at 4.30pm, the eyes of many Blades fans will be drawn towards the centre-half positions. Skipper Jack Robinson has come in for fierce criticism from some Blades fans of late, with calls for Rob Holding to come into the side.

Boss Chris Wilder admitted earlier this week that Robinson had admitted not being at his best recently, and that he has a decision to make when it comes to picking the right side after three successive defeats left United’s automatic promotion hopes in tatters.

With that particular dilemma in mind, and a few others for Wilder to wrestle with ahead of the Good Friday clash, we tasked our man to select the side he’d send out to face the Bluebirds - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?

