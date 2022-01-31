The centre-half will spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane after arriving from Brentford. Although it is unclear if the agreement United have struck with the Premier League club contains a ‘potential purchase’ clause, Heckingbottom has previously spoken of his desire to work with players who see their long term futures in South Yorkshire.

“We are delighted to bring Charlie in,” Heckingbottom said. “He offers us good competition in an area of the pitch where we are a little light.

Charlie Goode signs for Sheffield United at the Randox Academy, Sheffield: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“He has good experience, including at the top level, and will be comfortable in a number of positions across the backline.”

With Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack Robinson the only central defenders likely to be at his disposal when United visit Birmingham City on Friday, Heckingbottom made bolstering United’s rearguard his priority at the beginning of the transfer window.

After holding talks with Heart of Midlothian’s John Souttar and considering Rhys Williams of Liverpool, Heckingbottom swooped for the 26-year-old after being impressed with his versatility. Goode could make his debut for United at St Andrews, with fellow new signing Andrew Davies also likely to be in the squad.

Charlie Goode in action for Brentford: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images