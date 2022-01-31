Sheffield United: Capturing Brentford's Charlie Goode has improved The Blades' promotion chances
Charlie Goode’s decision to join Sheffield United on loan has improved their chances of winning promotion this season, according to manager Paul Heckingbottom.
The centre-half will spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane after arriving from Brentford. Although it is unclear if the agreement United have struck with the Premier League club contains a ‘potential purchase’ clause, Heckingbottom has previously spoken of his desire to work with players who see their long term futures in South Yorkshire.
“We are delighted to bring Charlie in,” Heckingbottom said. “He offers us good competition in an area of the pitch where we are a little light.
“He has good experience, including at the top level, and will be comfortable in a number of positions across the backline.”
With Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack Robinson the only central defenders likely to be at his disposal when United visit Birmingham City on Friday, Heckingbottom made bolstering United’s rearguard his priority at the beginning of the transfer window.
After holding talks with Heart of Midlothian’s John Souttar and considering Rhys Williams of Liverpool, Heckingbottom swooped for the 26-year-old after being impressed with his versatility. Goode could make his debut for United at St Andrews, with fellow new signing Andrew Davies also likely to be in the squad.
After starting his senior career in non-league football, Goode completed a £1m switch to west London following spells with Scunthorpe and Northampton Town - where he captained them to success in the League Two play-off final. He has made six appearances for Thomas Frank’s men this term, after helping them go up - again via the play-offs - last season.