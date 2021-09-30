Sheffield United can make a "statement" by beating Bournemouth, says George Baldock

Baldock could make his 150th appearance in United colours if he is selected to face Scott Parker’s men, who missed the chance to regain top spot in the Championship last night as they drew 0-0 at Peterborough.

United travel south on the back of a disappointing result themselves, losing 2-0 to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

And Baldock, asked what victory this weekend would mean for his side, admitted: “It’d be a statement. I don’t think they’ve lost so far this season and we’re under no illusions, it’ll be tough.

“They have a good manager and good players but we know on our day we’re a match for anyone and we’ll be going down there looking to get three points.

“It’s not an easy division; people look at teams who come down to automatically go back up but teams have shown it can be harder than that.

“But we’ll be alright, we need to keep going. The boys are confident and I’m sure we’ll have another meeting with the manager to see where we went wrong and what we need to put right against Bournemouth. ”

Baldock also revealed his own mental approach to the game after the Blades’ up-and-down season so far.

George Baldock and John Fleck look dejected after defeat at Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“You have to stay consistent and not listen to outside noise,” he added.