Sheffield United: Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to stay at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is confident Tottenham Hotspur will not recall on-loan defender Cameron Carter-Vickers next month after holding talks with the Premier League club.

But Wilder, who confirmed his bid for Ryan Leonard remains “on the table” despite apparently being rejected by Southend, admitted officials at White Hart Lane had been unable to provide a cast iron guarantee about the 19-year-old’s future beyond December 31.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is on loan from Spurs: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Mauricio Pochettino revealed Spurs had inserted a break clause into Carter-Vickers’ agreement with United during a question and answer session with journalists earlier this week.

Despite suggestions the Argentine could summon the player back to London to provide cover for the injured Toby Alderweireld, Wilder said: “I don’t think Cam will be leaving us. Of course we’ve spoken with them. We’ve had conversations with the people down there and we believe Cam is going to be staying.”

“Mauricio was responding to a question about what he might do if there was a sudden glut of injuries.” Wilder, whose side visit Preston North End tomorrow, added. “Of course, if that happened, they’d look to take him back. It’s the same with us and Ben (Whiteman) and Lou (Louis Reed) being out on loan at Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield. But it’s not something we’re looking to do.”