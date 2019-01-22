Sheffield United: Callum Semple leaves Bramall Lane

Callum Semple has left Sheffield United after completing a permanent transfer to Ross County.

The centre-half signed an 18 month contract with the Scottish Championship club today, following a successful spell on loan with Queen of the South.

Semple returned to Bramall Lane from Palmerston Park earlier this month to be assessed by Chris Wilder and his coaching staff.

But the decision was taken to part company with the 20-year-old following an approach from County, who are co-managed by Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell.

Semple, a graduate of United's Steelphalt Academy youth programme, appeared to be on the verge of breaking into Wilder's first team squad before being sidelined for nearly 12 months with a serious knee injury.

Writing on social media, the centre-half said: "Delighted to sign for Ross County on a permanent deal and looking forward to the future."

"Finally, (I) can’t thank Sheffield United (enough) for the last 10 years and getting me where I am now.

"From the players, staff and fans for helping me every single day and guiding me to here (and) especially the physios for getting me back playing. Always a special place in my heart for my boyhood club."

Despite being born in Sheffield, Semple qualifies for Scotland at international level and United, aware of his potential, insisted upon a sell-on clause and other performance related payments being inserted into the deal which took him to Dingwall.

Semple's arrival comes following a flurry of activity in the transfer market at Victoria Park, with Kenny van der Weg, Lewis Spence and Daniel Armstrong also heading to the Highlands where County are well placed to reach the top-flight next term.

Semple's new employers are three points clear at the top of the table, although Ayr will climb above them if they beat Dundee United on Friday night. County face Alloa Athletic, who are eighth in the 10 team competition, 24 hours later.