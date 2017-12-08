Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes tonight's 2-1 defeat at home to Bristol City was "cruel" on his Blades side.

United hit the woodwork FOUR times in the contest and dominated for large periods, only for Aden Flint's stoppage time winner to extend their winless run to four games.

Leon Clarke had earlier cancelled out Jamie Paterson's opener for City, and Wilder said: "It's a cruel game at times. I didn't think we deserved the defeat. I thought we did more than enough to win against a really good side that's going well.

"I was delighted with the reaction from last Saturday (a 3-1 defeat at Millwall). I think we showed everybody in this division that we're a decent side when we play as I know we can and we're a match for anyone.

"Things aren't really going for us but we've just got to keep going. Sometimes fortune doesn't favour the brave."

United also finished the game with ten men, after John Fleck was sent off for a challenge on Korey Smith.

"The game has gone if you can't tackle like that now," Wilder said.

"That was just a proper tackle and I don't think it deserves a red card. Maybe the referee has been watching too many Premier League games.

"I can't be disappointed with the performance because performance levels were up there with what I expect from the players."