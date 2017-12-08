Lee Johnson, the Bristol City manager, praised Sheffield United as "outstanding" after his side's 2-1 victory at Bramall Lane tonight.

Aden Flint scored a stoppage time winner for Johnson's men, after Leon Clarke had cancelled out Jamie Paterson's opener.

United finished the game with ten men after John Fleck was sent off just before the hour mark after a reckless challenge on Korey Smith, and former Barnsley boss Johnson said: "It was a great win, first and foremost, and I'm delighted with the points.

"I thought Sheffield United were outstanding and they were certainly the better side for the first 55 to 60 minutes. I had to change the shape three times and that was due to Sheffield United's relentless quality.

"My boys stuck in. It was about dealing with the atmosphere and dealing with the quality.

"We got a bit of fortune with the sending-off. It probably was a sending-off and once they went down to 10 men, I thought we controlled the game.

"The boys have been fantastic. We didn't have a great away record last season and maybe last year we would have caved under the relentless pressure.

"Korey Smith is not in great shape because he's struggling to weight-bear and he's got a nasty gash."

Chris Wilder, the United boss, believed the Fleck challenge wasn't a red card.