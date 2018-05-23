Sheffield United: Bramall Lane scouts pursue several lines of enquiry in the goalkeeper market as past interest in Premier League midfielder is confirmed

Sheffield United are monitoring a number of goalkeepers, including former loanee Jamal Blackman, as manager Chris Wilder looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Wilder, who agreed a new contract with the Championship club earlier this week, has made the position one of his top priorities in the transfer market following the 24-year-old’s return to Chelsea at the end of last term.

Although Blackman could yet rejoin United later this summer, Wilder has confirmed a number of alternative options have also been identified as Bramall Lane’s coaching staff look to recruit competition for Simon Moore and Jake Eastwood.

“We are keeping our options open, as we always do,” Wilder said. “We obviously need to add another goalkeeper to our ranks.”

If United do decide to pursue their interest in Blackman, and despite reports to the contrary that is by no means certain, Wilder will hope his connections at Stamford Bridge ensures the negotiations run smoothly. United established an excellent rapport with the FA Cup winners when the details of Blackman’s loan were being finalised 10 months ago.

That relationship also saw them explore the possibility of recruiting another Chelsea youngster, midfielder Kasey Palmer, midway through last season before injury intervened. Palmer, an England under-21 international, eventually joined Derby County instead but is thought to remain on United’s list of potential targets should a vacancy occur.

Sheffield United considered a move for Kasey Palmer in January

Blackman (left) made 33 appearances for United last season as Wilder’s side mounted a serious push for the top six after winning promotion from League One. Moore, who missed the start of the campaign after damaging a knee during a warm-up fixture with Rotherham, is under contract until next summer but United can trigger a 12 month extension.