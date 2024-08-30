Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United braced for two deadline-day departures as attention turns towards replacements

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for a double deadline day departure as the summer transfer window enters its final 12 hours. Anis Slimane is expected to seal his desired move away to Norwich City, in a move that is thought to initially be a loan, and could be joined in the Bramall Lane departure lounge by defender Auston Trusty.

The American international defender is set to join Glasgow giants Celtic after the Scottish side returned with an improved offer. Insiders at Bramall Lane suspected that United’s board would do business if the offer returned a profit on the £5m they paid Arsenal for the centre-half’s services a year ago, with reports north of the border suggesting that Trusty has already agreed personal teams at Celtic Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is the added complication of Celtic having to re-apply for a work permit and there have been suggestions north of the border that they face something of a race against time to ensure that that is in place before the 11pm deadline tonight. There is also uncertainty about Trusty’s defensive partner Anel Ahmedhodzic, who is a target for Wolves.

Losing one of those two players would see Chris Wilder’s options further depleted and increase the pressure on the Blades hierarchy to sanction further business ahead of the deadline, with Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham a player of interest. If Trusty leaves then Jack Robinson is the only left-footed senior centre-half on their books, although left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies played in the middle during the midweek League Cup defeat at Barnsley.

The departures of Slimane and Trusty, if and when confirmed, would mean that two more incomings from last summer’s disastrous transfer window have moved on, with only Gus Hamer, Vini Souza - both linked with moves elsewhere, to Leeds and Fenerbahçe respectively - and Tom Davies remaining at Bramall Lane just over 12 months on.