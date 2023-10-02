Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for another injury blow after their skipper John Egan left the London Stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot on Saturday afternoon. The captain limped off in the second half of their 2-0 defeat at West Ham United, which saw their winless start to the new season continue.

Egan stayed down in considerable discomfort after jumping to attack a corner in front of the away fans and stayed down for treatment, apparently holding his right foot. After treatment from the physios a decision was made for him to come off and after a slow limp off the pitch, supported by one of the medical staff, he went down the tunnel for further assessment and treatment.

Egan had only recently returned to the side after missing the trip to Spurs earlier in the month after damaging his knee and ankle, an issue that was worsened on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. He is now surely a doubt for next weekend’s trip to Fulham, with either Chris Basham or Auston Trusty in line to start at Craven Cottage.

“We want to find out ASAP but coming off it didn’t look good,” said boss Paul Heckingbottom. “So we’ll have to try and get to the bottom of it. We don’t know what it is yet, but we made an early call that he couldn’t carry on. Touch wood it’s not too serious. But it didn’t look good.”

If Egan isn’t fit to face Fulham then one of Basham or Trusty are expected to deputise, unless Heckingbottom springs something of a surprise and plays a back four with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson as the central defenders. Basham stepped in to good effect away at Spurs, with Ahmedhodzic enjoying his most commanding display of the season so far in the middle of the back three, while Trusty could operate in the central position and keep the Bosnian and Robinson in their usual positions as the Blades look for their first win of the season.

