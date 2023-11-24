Sheffield United supporters have been asked to join in another tribute during tomorrow's match against Bournemouth at Bramall Lane, after the passing of a well-known dad-of-two. Matt Hardy lost his battle with cancer recently, at just 37 years of age.

Hardy was a well-known poster on Blades internet messageboards, bravely detailing his battle against cancer on the S24SU.com forum until his death was confirmed recently. Blades fans have been asked to take part in a minute's applause in the 37th minute of their game against the Cherries tomorrow afternoon, to pay tribute.

On Twitter, Lee Crabtree described Hardy as "an absolutely incredible man and a great friend. Work will never be the same without you Dar. Let’s raise the roof for him, it’s the very least he deserves." Lee Mustoe added: "RIP Matt, thoughts and prayers are with his family. God bless 🙏🏼 UTB ⚔️," while Twitter user @averageguy posted: "I never met Matt but we exchanged a lot of posts on S24SU over the years. A forum legend, who often had me in stitches with his comments. RIP Matt and love to his family. Taken far too young."