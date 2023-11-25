Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has weathered something of a storm so far this season (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom resisted the urge to bring returning duo Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic straight back into the side for this afternoon's crunch clash against fellow Premier League strugglers Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

The pair are back available after their groin and hamstring issues which kept them sidelined in recent weeks, but are only on the bench for the clash against the Cherries at Bramall Lane. The Blades have named an unchanged side from their draw at Brighton before the international break, with Max Lowe back on the bench after his absence with an ankle injury.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, McAtee, Archer. Subs: Davies, Fleck, McBurnie, Traore, Ahmedhodzic, Osborn, Slimane, Lowe.

For Bournemouth, Adam Smith replaces the injured Max Aarons in the only change for the Cherries. Former Blade David Brooks is on the bench for the away side, making his return to Bramall Lane for the first time since his move there and his cancer battle on the bench alongside Philip Billing.