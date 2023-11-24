Paul Heckingbottom has some tough, but welcome, selection decisions to make for Sheffield United's crunch clash against relegation rivals Bournemouth at Bramall Lane tomorrow. The Blades can climb out of the bottom three with a win, if Luton also fail to beat Crystal Palace.

The game pits 18th against 16th in the league table, with Bournemouth four points ahead of the Blades - giving the home side a great chance to claw back some ground in the battle for survival. The Blades received an injury boost in the build-up, with Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic declared fit - but will both, or either, make Heckingbottom's starting XI?

We tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom's shoes and select the side he would send out to face the Cherries - has he got it right, or what would you do differently?

Wes Foderingham No goalkeeper in the Premier League has faced more shots this season and faced with that body of work a few ricks are somewhat inevitable but on the whole Foderingham has been superb so far and keeps his place

George Baldock One of the headaches Heckingbottom has. I've elected to rest Jayden Bogle, who is carrying a slight injury issue, and move Baldock to his natural wing-back role – he should be fresh after missing Greece's clash with France and raring to go again

Anel Ahmedhodžić Another big call, with the big Bosnian only just returning from a hamstring issue, but his return helps avoid any pressure on Bogle's own injury and sees a classy operator back in the side. He's not yet able to play 90, according to Heckingbottom, so I'd be looking at Bogle around the hour mark with Baldock moving inside