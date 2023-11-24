Two back, front-foot, ever-present out: Sheffield United predicted XI for crunch Bournemouth clash - gallery
Sheffield United could welcome back Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oli McBurnie for crunch Bournemouth clash
Paul Heckingbottom has some tough, but welcome, selection decisions to make for Sheffield United's crunch clash against relegation rivals Bournemouth at Bramall Lane tomorrow. The Blades can climb out of the bottom three with a win, if Luton also fail to beat Crystal Palace.
The game pits 18th against 16th in the league table, with Bournemouth four points ahead of the Blades - giving the home side a great chance to claw back some ground in the battle for survival. The Blades received an injury boost in the build-up, with Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic declared fit - but will both, or either, make Heckingbottom's starting XI?
We tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom's shoes and select the side he would send out to face the Cherries - has he got it right, or what would you do differently?