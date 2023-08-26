Paul Heckingbottom has wished Billy Sharp every success in his new adventure stateside as the former Sheffield United skipper prepares to make his potential LA Galaxy debut. The 37-year-old signed with David Beckham’s former club for the rest of the Major League Soccer campaign, with a club option for next season.

Sharp had been without a club since leaving the Blades at the expiry of his contract in June. After being linked with a host of clubs, including Rotherham United and Derby County, his move to Los Angeles was confirmed earlier this month. Galaxy face Chicago Fire tomorrow at Dignity Health Sports Park with Sharp potentially making his debut for Greg Vanney’s side.

“I've been in touch with him,” Heckingbottom said ahead of United’s clash with Manchester City on the same day. “I didn't realise he was going over there. I tried to text him and he told me he was on the plane to LA; I thought it was a holiday at first and didn't realise! But what an opportunity. I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on and his experiences of it. Because why not, why not? Go and make the most of it.”