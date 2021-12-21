The strike pair were absent from the Blades squad for Monday evening’s victory at Fulham with what was officially described as “Covid-19 issues”. It’s understood that the pair are self-isolating and nearing the end of their isolation periods, but Heckingbottom refused to be drawn on whether they would be able to board the coach over the Pennines for Sunday’s trip to Deepdale.

“David and Oli are Covid-related, so that’s why they weren’t with us,” Heckingbottom said.

“We did have illnesses and would have had a few more out against QPR [before the game was postponed because of Covid-19 issues in the Rangers camp].

“But that’s what a squad is for.”

McBurnie missed a chunk of games recently after being deemed as a close contact of someone who had tested positive for Covid-19, which suggests he is one of the few members of Heckingbottom’s first-team squad who has not been vaccinated against coronavirus.

At the time of McBurnie’s absence, people who had been fully vaccinated did not have to self-isolate after contact with a positive case.

Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

A number of Blades, including manager Heckingbottom and midfielder Ollie Norwood, have had all three of their vaccine doses.

Meanwhile Heckingbottom confirmed that Ben Davies, the former Preston defender, missed the trip to Fulham for unspecified “personal reasons”.