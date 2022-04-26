Practising Muslims, the two players have been fasting during daylight hours since April 1 in accordance with their faith.

Although Brewster is currently recovering from hamstring surgery, Ndiaye remains part of the squad which is hoping to qualify for the Championship play-offs.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye in action earlier this season: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

Heckingbottom, whose side are sixth in the table with two matches remaining, told The Star: “Yes, it’s something we do to try and make it easier for them. We take it into account when looking at their schedules, because it’s the right and proper thing to do.

“There’s a lot more awareness now, I believe, of things like this. Even if you aren’t taking part in it, managers, coaches and other players are now a lot more knowledgeable about it I think.”

“You still have to be ready though,” he added. “You still have to be ready if you’re called upon.

“That’s why it’s sensible for know what these lads are doing and why they are doing it.”

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster with his manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Brewster has detailed why he observes the fast, and some of the challenges it presents as a professional sportsperson, in an interview with this newspaper today.

The holiest month on the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, which finishes this year on May 1st, sees those taking part have a pre-dawn meal - the sufur - and iftar; another after sunset.