Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic keeps Birmingham City guessing about striker plan ahead of season opener

Despite naming a trio of centre-forwards in their starting elevens for last month’s friendlies against Europa Point and Doncaster Rovers, Jokanovic challenged the notion that means United are preparing to radically change the 3-5-2 formation preferred by his predecessor Chris Wilder.

Using the role last season’s leading goalscorer David McGoldrick has performed in both of those games to sow doubt in Bowyers mind, Jokanovic said: “If you say we are playing with a three (up front) then I suppose you are talking about David.

“But is he playing there (as a striker). He is a quality player and we have lots of players with the same quality.

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“That means they aren’t tied to doing one thing. Quality players, intelligent players, can do many different things and play lots of different positions.

“They aren’t tied to one particular area on the pitch.”

McGoldrick was a rare success story at United last term, finding the back of the net eight times in 25 Premier League appearances as the club surrendered its top-flight status following two years at the highest level.

Wilder, who signed the former Republic of Ireland international on a free transfer following his release by Ipswich Town, toyed with the idea of selecting him in midfield towards the end of his reign. However, after deciding United needed a physical presence there to combat the threat posed by PL sides, that idea was quickly consigned to the tactical dustbin.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic talks to his players

With teams in the second tier not possessing the same threat in the final third as, say, Manchester City or Liverpool, Jokanovic recognises United can be more expansive throughout the forthcoming campaign, which begins this weekend.

The roving brief McGoldrick has been asked to perform since Jokanovic officially took charge on July 1st resembles the one handed to Mark Duffy during United’s climb from League One to the PL during the 53-year-old’s reign.