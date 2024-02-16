Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder has sent his best wishes to rival boss Roy Hodgson after the Crystal Palace manager was taken to hospital earlier this week. The 76-year-old former England boss fell ill during training on Thursday, with his condition later described as "stable" by United's relegation rivals.

Hodgson had been scheduled to appear at a scheduled pre-match press conference that afternoon, ahead of Monday's big clash with fellow strugglers Everton, amid speculation about his future at Selhurst Park. Reports suggested that Palace were close to sacking Hodgson, with former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner lined up to replace him.

Wilder saw Hodgson close-up earlier this month when United travelled to Selhurst Park for an eventual 3-2 defeat in the capital and said today: "His hospitality after that game and for a younger manager - I'm not saying I'm a young manager - to sit in his office and listen to how he thinks about the game was a brilliant hour after the game.

"Every time I've been in his company just listening to him and learning off him is a great thing I'm privy to. He has that experience you can take away from. We all wish Roy and his family all the best from the football club, myself included.