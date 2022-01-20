Sheffield United boss reveals why Lys Mousset won't feature against Luton amidst fitness concerns

The former Bournemouth striker has made only seven appearances this season, and hasn’t featured for the Blades since early November’s 3-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Heckingbottom admitted recently that Mousset knows he has to lose weight to get into the Blades side, and has been posting videos to his social media pages of him working with personal trainers.

But the striker won’t be involved against Nathan Jones’ Luton this weekend, with time rapidly running out for Mousset to build on the potential he has shown at stages of a Bramall Lane career that has been dominated – or decimated – by issues of fitness and injury.

“He won’t be involved this weekend,” Heckingbottom said.

“He wants to be, but for whatever reason he hasn’t been able to keep fit and it’s a tough industry where you have to make sacrifices to get to the level you want to be.

Lys Mousset scored two goals at Barnsley but has only featured briefly this season: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Talent isn’t enough. There’s a way to behave to get the best out of yourself, and we’re trying to help him do that.”