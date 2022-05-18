Heckingbottom was cautioned by referee Michael Oliver for his role in the confrontation, sparked by what the 44-year-old later described as Spence’s “gamesmanship” as he prepared to take a throw–in.

When one of the Forest defender’s team mates also became involved, United’s Jack Robinson could be seen racing across the pitch to protect Heckingbottom before a number of other people joined the melee.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is booked by the referee during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“Gamesmanship, whatever you want to call it, okay, but not against my team,” said Heckingbottom, whose side were eventually beaten on penalties. “It was all about the throw-in and the gamesmanship.

“Sometimes, you need to defend your players. We needed that spark and that intensity and I thought we showed that.

“You protect your team like a family. I won’t have anyone taking the Michael out of them.

Nottingham Forest's Djed Spence (right) celebrates the opening goal from team mate Brennan Johnson: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

“I did my bit to highlight it and got a yellow card. Fair enough. I thought Michael (Oliver, the referee) and his officials were excellent all night and also after that.”

The turnaround

Trailing 2-1 following Saturday’s match at Bramall Lane, United appeared to be dead and buried when Brennan Johnson stretched Forest’s lead in the return fixture. But goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck levelled the score on aggregate, with Forest’s Brice Samba making a number of fine saves before the tie eventually went to spot-kicks. Oliver Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Gibbs-White all missed for United while Forest’s Joe Lolley also failed to convert.

Billy Sharp, who was not selected despite apparently making progress in his battle to overcome a muscle injury, required medical treatment afterwards having been attacked by a supporter as Forest’s fans invaded the pitch to celebrate reaching Wembley - where they will face Huddersfield Town for the right to compete at Premier League level next term.