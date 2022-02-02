The centre-forward became the highest scoring player in Championship history when he claimed his ninth goal of the season five days ago; firing home from close range during a 2-0 victory over Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Despite turning 36 this weekend, Sharp enters Friday’s visit to Birmingham City as United’s most prolific marksman since August’s return to action. Speaking after his record breaking strike against Darren Ferguson’s side, Heckingbottom told The Star why he believes Sharp remains one of the most dangerous attackers in the English Football League nearly two decades after turning professional.

“Listen, there are some strikers who just get it,” Heckingbottom, a former defender, said. “In training, when I was playing, if you put on a finishing drill then I could compete with most of them.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Leila Coker/PA Wire.

“But if I found myself in that same position on the pitch, well, it was foreign. They, the best strikers, they just have that calmness in those situations. They know the timings of the runs they have to make and how to get into the right positions at exactly the right time.”

As well as firing United into play-off contention following an underwhelming start to the campaign, Sharp has been mentoring younger team mates such as Rhian Brewster and Iliman Ndiaye in recent months. Daniel Jebbison is also set to benefit from his knowledge after being recalled from a loan spell at Burton Albion, where he worked under legendary Chelsea forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

With Brewster set to miss the trip to St Andrews through injury, the teenager is vying with David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie for a place alongside Sharp.

“You can carry someone who can score 15 goals but they might not bring as much to the team (as Sharp) and then you won’t win as many games,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s much harder to be a striker now because of the demands put on them.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is a huge fan of Billy Sharp: David Klein / Sportimage