Sheffield United: Boss reveals the next item his team must cross off their 'to-do' list in order to challenge for promotion

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to AFC Bournemouth, where his former midfielder and assistant Scott Parker is now in charge, Jokanovic insisted United have made significant “steps forward” since the last international break.

But as they prepare to enter another following the trip to the south coast, the Serb acknowledged a disappointing start to the season means they must now begin eating into the 10 point gap separating them from the automatic promotion positions.

“Ten games in and our honeymoon period is finished,” Jokanovic, who worked alongside Parker at Fulham, said. “We must immediately start to be more competitive and to win more games.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McGoldrick could feature at AFC Bournemouth after featuring at Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We understand what our responsibility is and how we must do it.”

After failing to win any of their first five Championship games since being relegated last season, United entered Tuesday’s match at Middlesbrough having scored 12 goals during wins over Peterborough, Hull City and Derby County and a draw with Preston North End. But they were beaten 2-0 on Teesside, finishing the latest round of the competition in 13th place. Bournemouth are second, with their only defeat this term coming in the Carabao Cup.

“There are 36 games ahead of us in the division,” said Jokanovic, who revealed both David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset are available for selection following injury. “We are making steps forward but now we must take more, and being more consistent is one of them.”