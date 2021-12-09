Revealing the two clubs are in “constant dialogue” about Gibbs-White, who has claimed five goals and four assists since arriving in South Yorkshire, Heckingbottom told The Star he hopes the relationship between members of his backroom staff and their counterparts at Molineux helps influence the decision.

Despite acknowledging Wolves would be within their rights to recall the 21-year-old on the final day of next month’s transfer window, Heckingbottom said: “We constantly talk to them about it. Yes, it could go all the way until the end of January if they want it to. But yes, we’d love to know now and we speak to them all the time. We are always speaking.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates Sheffield United's win at Cardiff City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

With former United coach Scott Sellars now Wolves’ head of academy, the United manager added: “Scott was at one of our games recently and the relationship between him and Mitch (United’s head of recruitment) is one of the reasons we got Morgan here in the first place.

“I think this is a good place for him and yes, of course we want to keep him. Yes, of course we hope he stays.”

Although Wolves are not minded the trigger the break clause inserted into the agreement which delivered Gibbs-White to United at the beginning of Slavisa Jokanovic’s reign, Heckingbottom admitted “situations can change quickly” in football. Having replaced the Serb last month and seen Gibbs-White score one and create another during Saturday’s 3-2 win over Cardiff City, Heckingbottom hopes to maintain his 100 percent record since being placed in permanent charge when Queens Park Rangers visit United on Monday.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is in constant contact with Wolves about the midfielder: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“Morgan loves football and that’s a massive compliment in my eyes,” said Heckingbottom, who helped them overcome Bristol City before travelling to Wales. “Wolves haven’t given any indication yet.