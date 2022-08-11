Sheffield United boss reveals biggest disappointment in cup defeat at West Brom

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United handed full debuts to James McAtee and Reda Khadra at The Hawthorns, while highly-rated teenager Oli Arblaster also made a first senior appearance for his boyhood club.

But the occasion was tempered somewhat by defeat in the Midlands, with Karlan Grant coming off the bench to head the winner and send Steve Bruce's men through to the next round.

"I'm disappointed," Heckingbottom admitted. "I thought the game was there for us.

"We started well and didn't take our chances and they took theirs at the end.

"I'm naturally disappointed when we lose, that's my overriding feeling. There were some good things with the ball but also little reminders of what we expect.

"Around the box they were much more aggressive than us and I've spoken with the boys about that.

"It's a reminder for them and also a highlight for the new boys who came in."

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager looks on during the Carabao Cup clash against West Brom (David Rogers/Getty Images)

Both Khadra and McAtee had chances to open their account for the Blades while Rhian Brewster hit a post early on.

Revealing John Fleck was substituted at half-time as a pre-planned measure, rather than an injury, Heckingbottom added: "It’s a big compliment that Steve changed the shape at half-time and matched us up.

"For the amount of experience in their midfield, our players can take a lot of credit for that.