Although Heckingbottom admitted the sight of his team surrendering a two goal advantage against Preston North End on Tuesday had left him “furious” - particularly as Ryan Lowe’s side played the majority of the game with 10 men - the 44-year-old absolved Ndiaye of any responsibility for the final scoreline.

Indeed, speaking ahead of United’s first home game since the end of November, Heckingbottom described Ndiaye’s display at Deepdale as “excellent” - claiming it proves he has both the talent and the temperament to build a stellar career.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (left) has been challenged to score more goals and claim more assists: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“I thought all he was missing on Tuesday was a goal,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “The way he went about things, the way he won the ball back, he was excellent. Particularly when he was under pressure.

“Genuinely, that’s the first time I’ve seen him as I want to see him. He knows what I want from him, and that’s a work ethic, determination, a drive and a willingness to bring it all together.”

Nidiaye, aged 21, made his debut for United towards the end of last season during Heckingbottom’s spell in temporary charge. Contractual negotiations hampered his progress. But when he put pen to paper on a new deal following United’s relegation from the Premier League, former manager Slavisa Jokanovic made him a permanent member of United’s first team squad before parting company with the Championship club in November.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom (left) and Stuart McCall, Sheffield United's assistant, are big admirers of Iliman Ndiaye: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom, who left his position as United’s under-23 coach after replacing the Serb, has also selected the former Boreham Wood midfielder on a regular basis since accepting the challenge of bringing top-flight football back to Bramall Lane.

Ndiaye is expected to make his 19th appearance of the present campaign when 11th placed Luton, directly above United in the table, visit South Yorkshi r e.

“Even when he was playing and I wasn’t in charge,” Heckingbottom continued, “I was always pushing him to show more intent. There’s a real honesty to Iliman and we will keep pushing him and challenging him to get more goals and more assists.”