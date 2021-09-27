Sheffield United: Boss places defender on standby for trip to Middlesbrough, as he admits he felt "unhappy" leaving him in the stands against Derby County

Slavisa Jokanovic admitted he felt “unhappy” telling the defender he would not be involved against Wayne Rooney’s side, with United requiring an 88th minute penalty from Billy Sharp to claim their third win of the Championship season.

But Bogle could be recalled tomorrow night, with Jokanovic telling The Star he is contemplating changes either at the Riverside or the Vitality Stadium, where United face AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

“Maybe I will make them,” the United manager said. “I sent Bogle to the stands (against Derby) and I was unhappy about that. I didn’t want to do that but I also didn’t want three defensive players on the bench. We must check what the situation is with the team.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United will have contested five games in the space of a fortnight by the time they return from Dorset.

With results and performances both improving since the last international break, Jokanovic wants to prevent fatigue from stalling his team’s momentum; particularly, following the arrival of three loan signings on transfer deadline day, given the fact he now feels more comfortable tweaking his starting eleven.

“Even in the stands, I feel we have a lot of quality now,” he said. “We must ensure that we continue to have difficult choices to make though. It is good to be in this position, and have decisions to make.”

Jayden Bogle could return for Sheffield United at Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis / Sportimage