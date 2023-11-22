Paul Heckingbottom says more sanctions have to be handed out to Premier League clubs if they are found guilty of breaking the rules

Paul Heckingbottom says more clubs should be sanctioned if necessary after Everton were hit with a points deduction

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has weighed-in on Everton's points deduction by stating that the Merseyside club can't be the only ones to be punished if clubs don't abide by the rules.

The Blades have benefitted from the 10-point deduction handed to Everton after their were adjudged to have broken profit and sustainability rules, with Sean Dyche's side now falling below United in the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Heckingbottom says the Premier League has to now go further, to make sure that every club who are guilty are given a similar punishment.

"I think it's opened the door to other sanctions, we can't just have one team punished, we need more if there's been breaches," he said.

Pointing out that United were placed under an embargo last season after falling behind on repayments over a transfer, which threatened to derail their promotion ambitions, Heckingbottom added: "We suffered last season from that and I think, me being a football fan I think it's only right. The rules are out there for a reason, otherwise what's the point.

"From Everton's point of view, they're going to feel hard done to because they are the first and it's the biggest punishment we've had in the Premier League so that will only be seen as justifiable if others follow suit, with bigger punishments potentially, so it's opened up all sorts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the pitch, Heckingbottom is fully expecting Everton to meet the challenge ahead in attempting to claw back the points they had taken away and avoid relegation to the Championship.