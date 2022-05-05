That’s Sheffield United chief Paul Heckingbottom’s message ahead of Saturday’s final-day decider against Fulham.

The Blades must win at Bramall Lane to guarantee a play-off spot, or risk relying on other results.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United.

Only one member of Heckingbottom’s backroom staff will be allowed to check scorelines elsewhere in order to control nerves and emotion in United’s camp.

Even though there is still work to do, everyone connected with the club would have accepted this scenario, if offered, when the club sat sixteenth in late November having just sacked Slavisa Jokanovic.

“I said it from day one, this season’s not over,” Heckingbottom told reporters.

"As a player you are lucky to get 17 or 18 seasons, so why would you give up on one?

"Likewise, a manager or coach, it can be over in the drop of a hat.”

Heckingbottom has turned what looked to be a disappointing campaign on its head while grappling with an ongoing injury crisis in recent months that has threatened to derail the team’s progress.

United spent 12 years outside the top flight following their two previous relegations, but now have a golden chance to put themselves in contention for an immediate return.

"Make the most of it,” Heckingbottom urged Unitedites.

"They don’t come around all that often, you can’t take them for granted.

"There were a few people, all over the place, who had given up on this season.