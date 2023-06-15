Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Sheffield United’s transfer recruitment has to be “really good and clever” to “unearth” players capable of playing in the top-flight next season, after admitting that the Blades will probably not be able to “attract ready-made Premier League players” this summer.

The Blades are working hard behind the scenes to assemble a squad they feel is capable of competing in the top-flight, with five or six players currently on the list of targets. That number will increase if any of Ben Osborn, John Fleck and Jack Robinson decide their futures lie elsewhere, with United still in contract negotiations with the trio after promotion from the Championship last season.

United got the majority of their transfer business done early last season but, as The Star reported earlier this week, staff and supporters may need to show a bit more patience this time around, with the search for reinforcements expected to go closer to the start of the new campaign on August 12.

Speaking to Sky Sports from United’s Shirecliffe training base this morning after United’s fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were confirmed - with United hosting Crystal Palace in their first game back in the top-flight at Bramall Lane - Heckingbottom was asked if there were any transfer developments he was able to share.

“Not that I can tell you about,” the United manager smiled. “I'd love there to be. That's why you caught me in work today. Everyone thinks the season's done and you're off on your holidays but this is the toughest bit for me, the hardest bit.

“But arguably the most important. We did well last year at this time of the season and it set us up really well, I think it's going to be more difficult this season.”

United have been linked with a variety of players over the summer, including Wolves defender Conor Coady - the former Blades loanee who has 178 appearances at Premier League level on his CV but is expected to be made available to leave Molineux this summer after Everton opted not to make his loan move to Goodison Park permanent.

While not addressing that speculation directly, Heckingbottom did drop a hint that United “arguably can’t attract ready-made Premier League players” - a mould that Coady certainly fits into - and instead are looking to repeat the successful transfer swoop for Anel Ahmedhodzic, the Bosnian international who looks tailor-made to play at Premier League level but arrived at Bramall Lane from Malmo in a deal worth up to £4million.