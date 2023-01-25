Despite leading them to second in the Championship table and 13 points clear of third place, manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he still doesn’t know Sheffield United’s “best” team.

But as they prepare for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Wrexham, the 45-year-old insists that is a sign of strength rather than weakness; reflecting the depth of quality within Bramall Lane’s first team squad, not any indecisiveness on his part.

“If you asked me, I couldn’t tell you,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “I don’t actually know what our best one is. It depends on the day, on the game. That’s a good thing.”

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp will be hoping to start against Wrexham: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United will attempt to demonstrate their flexibility, both in terms of tactics and personnel, when they visit the Racecourse Ground. Chasing success on two fronts, Heckingbottom has made no secret of the fact he wants to reach the later stages of the competition, the starting eleven they select against opponents ranked second in the National League is unlikely to mirror the one which beat Hull City last week. But after utilising the options at his disposal in the previous round, when Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle fired them to a win at Millwall, Heckingbottom has proved himself to be adept at ringing the changes whilst still maintaining the standards responsible for lifting United and leaders Burnley clear of the chasing pack.

Despite competing in the fifth tier, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff will pay Phil Parkinson’s side the respect of picking those players best suited to negating their strength and exploiting their weaknesses.

“We’ve got people who can do different things,” he said. “That’s good to know.”

