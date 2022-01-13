The Sweden international, on loan from AS Roma, is scheduled to spend the rest of the campaign with United after signing a season long agreement at the Championship club.

Having endured a difficult start to the season, Olsen was then injured whilst representing his country in November. With Wes Foderingham performing well in his absence, there has been speculation Steven Gerrard’s side want to lure Olsen to the Midlands.

Although Heckingbottom admitted there is “potential” for that to happen, he insisted the deal United entered into with Roma and the player can only be terminated if they have a replacement lined-up.

And, in a tacit admission he is relaxed about the situation, Heckingbottom told The Star: “No, I’ve not (talked to Olsen about Villa’s interest), no.

“He was off with Covid-19 and then he’s been back in training and he’s stepped up his training.

Robin Olsen, on-loan at Sheffield United from AS Roma, is said to interest Aston Villa: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“In fairness to Robin, when he was off with that he was still doing all of the drills with his rib.

“In the not so distant future, we’ll hopefully be able to get him back out there on the grass for us.”

Like Olsen, Heckingbottom will miss this weekend’s visit to Derby County after also testing positive for the coronavirus.

Asked about suggestions that Villa are preparing to step in, Heckingbottom added: “There is potential on Robin, yes. But nothing as yet. As it stands now, nothing is happening.”

The Sheffield United manager says he has not spoken to Robin Olsen about the Aston Villa connection: Andrew Yates / Sportimage