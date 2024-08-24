Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder makes Oliver Arblaster admission after transfer interest in Sheffield United starlet

Chris Wilder has insisted he has “no issue” with Oliver Arblaster’s focus and commitment as the Sheffield United youngster prepares for another potential week of transfer speculation about his future. The 20-year-old homegrown hero rose to prominence in the Premier League last season and his ability has not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Newly-promoted duo Southampton and Ipswich Town have both been linked with a move for the academy product while Brentford are also monitoring his situation this summer. With Arblaster under contract until 2028 and happy at his boyhood club, United are in a strong position - but are still vulnerable to approaches for some of their key men after dropping out of the Premier League earlier this year.

Arblaster is expected to anchor United’s midfield again this afternoon when the Blades travel to Carrow Road and Wilder admitted: “I have no issue with Blaster at all. He’ll be fine. I will absolutely put everything on it, that he’s getting on with it and being a Sheffield United player. And will produce that performance, because we know what his character is like.

“I’m not being disrespectful to any other club, because this is how football works and we’re all trying to get better. But in the past we’ve bid for players but said: ‘That’s our ceiling.’ I’m not saying we’re whiter than white but we’re not looking to unsettle players, that’s the key thing in this. But with Blaster, you understand his character and his upbringing and he’ll just get on with being a good player.”

Many of Arblaster’s teammates, including Gus Hamer, Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic, also enter the final week of the transfer window with uncertainty over their immediate futures, with Wilder admitting he “hasn’t got a crystal ball” to be able to predict what happens between now and Friday’s 11pm deadline in terms of both incomings and departures.

But whatever happens, Wilder insists that every player named on the teamsheet against Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side will be fully focused on playing for United, rather than their heads being elsewhere. “We go into a tough game fully committed,” Wilder added. “If I didn’t think they were, and I have got players that are waiting to play, then that decision will be made.

“I think there was an example at Brentford last weekend with Ivan Toney and Thomas [Frank], who didn’t think it was the right thing for Ivan to play and he left him out. I’d certainly do the same. To win a game of football and win three points in this division, you must do a lot of things right in the lead up, in terms of preparation and performance and decision-making. Most importantly, you have to be on the same page and can’t have anyone not pulling in the same direction.”