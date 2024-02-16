The Villarreal striker is only on loan at the Blades for the rest of the season.

Chris Wilder is keeping his fingers crossed for positive news over forwards Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz's availability ahead of Sunday's Bramall Lane clash with Brighton and Hove Albion. The pair both missed last weekend's trip to Luton with injury.

McBurnie was absent with a tight calf while Brereton Diaz missed out with a hamstring complaint, although United rallied in their absences and returned to Sheffield with a big three points from a 3-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. That win cut the gap between them and the fourth-bottom Hatters to seven points with 14 games left but came at a cost, with Rhys Norrington-Davies limping off very early after a serious-looking hamstring injury.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a disappointing one with Rhys Norrington-Davies," Wilder said. "We're waiting on another opinion regarding him but I don't think that will come back to us in the next couple of weeks. There's a couple of bumps and bruises we'll assess and I'll keep under wraps.

"We've had a couple of setbacks recently, the likes of Oli McBurnie and Ben, so fingers crossed we can get one or two back for Sunday and that will make us a little bit stronger and give us a better opportunity of getting a result."