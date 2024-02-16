Sheffield United boss keeping fingers crossed over Ben Brereton Diaz, Oli McBurnie injuries ahead of Brighton
Chris Wilder is keeping his fingers crossed for positive news over forwards Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz's availability ahead of Sunday's Bramall Lane clash with Brighton and Hove Albion. The pair both missed last weekend's trip to Luton with injury.
McBurnie was absent with a tight calf while Brereton Diaz missed out with a hamstring complaint, although United rallied in their absences and returned to Sheffield with a big three points from a 3-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. That win cut the gap between them and the fourth-bottom Hatters to seven points with 14 games left but came at a cost, with Rhys Norrington-Davies limping off very early after a serious-looking hamstring injury.
"It was a disappointing one with Rhys Norrington-Davies," Wilder said. "We're waiting on another opinion regarding him but I don't think that will come back to us in the next couple of weeks. There's a couple of bumps and bruises we'll assess and I'll keep under wraps.
"We've had a couple of setbacks recently, the likes of Oli McBurnie and Ben, so fingers crossed we can get one or two back for Sunday and that will make us a little bit stronger and give us a better opportunity of getting a result."
Ivo Grbic is back available again after missing 12 days through concussion protocols, after taking a whack to the head in the defeat at Crystal Palace on his Premier League debut at Crystal Palace. Wes Foderingham stood in for him in the 5-0 hammering by Aston Villa and the victory at Luton.