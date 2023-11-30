Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, joined the tributes to former Blade Phil Jagielka after he announced his retirement from playing earlier this week. The defender began his playing career at Bramall Lane and ended it with over 800 appearances for club and country.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jagielka had a second spell at United in the twilight of his career, during which he worked with Heckingbottom after he stepped up from U23s boss to take caretaker charge of the first team following Chris Wilder's departure. Jagielka, who spent 12 years at Everton after leaving the Lane the first time around, subsequently had spells at Derby County and Stoke, and had been without a club since leaving the bet365 Stadium at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footballing world paid tribute to Jagielka, who earned 40 caps for his country, after the news, and Heckingbottom echoed them during his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's trip to Burnley. "He's someone I played against and knew that way," Heckingbottom said.