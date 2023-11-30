Sheffield United boss joins Phil Jagielka tributes after legend announces retirement at 41
Sheffield United legend Phil Jagielka announced retirement this week after over 800 games for club and country
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, joined the tributes to former Blade Phil Jagielka after he announced his retirement from playing earlier this week. The defender began his playing career at Bramall Lane and ended it with over 800 appearances for club and country.
Jagielka had a second spell at United in the twilight of his career, during which he worked with Heckingbottom after he stepped up from U23s boss to take caretaker charge of the first team following Chris Wilder's departure. Jagielka, who spent 12 years at Everton after leaving the Lane the first time around, subsequently had spells at Derby County and Stoke, and had been without a club since leaving the bet365 Stadium at the end of last season.
The footballing world paid tribute to Jagielka, who earned 40 caps for his country, after the news, and Heckingbottom echoed them during his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's trip to Burnley. "He's someone I played against and knew that way," Heckingbottom said.
"So to start working with him in difficult circumstances, I got to see a lot of him and understood why he had the career he had. The way he acted and behaved, in some key moments, meant you could see why he played at the top for so long. I know he wanted to keep playing but I also know it's not a rushed decision and he'll be happy with it."