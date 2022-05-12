After staging the first leg at Bramall Lane on Saturday, Paul Heckingbottom’s side then visit the City Ground 72 hours later with either Huddersfield Town or Luton Town awaiting the winner at Wembley.

Despite the high-stakes, United plan to adopt an aggressive strategy during this weekend’s match after Heckingbottom warned Bramall Lane’s supporters can “see through” spin.

Paul Heckingbottom has made a promise to Sheffield United's fans: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Citing United’s attack-minded style as one of the reasons why his team has connected with the biggest crowd in the division, the 44-year-old told The Star: “The style of play, the messages, they have been consistent since we came in.

“I want to see a team that entertains and that is going for it. We always go for it.

“There’s a way to win and a way to lose. If we lose a game and we play like I know we can, I’ll always be fine with my team. And that’s how we’ve got our wins too.”

Steve Cooper, the manager of Nottingham Forest: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Sixteenth in the table when he was appointed in November, United eventually finished fifth - one place behind Steve Cooper’s side.

“The fans, they can see through fluff and jargon,” Heckingbottom continued. “They know when people are talking rubbish and trying to pull the wool over their eyes.

“What they want to see is actions and performances on the pitch. That’s one of the reasons why, I believe, we been able to get that connection back. Because it’s not something this team does.