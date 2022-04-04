Sheffield United boss issues Chris Basham update as fellow defender's Lane career may be over
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, admits he will be “disappointed” if Chris Basham doesn’t return between now and the end of the season after the defender’s six-week absence with a knee issue.
Basham damaged ligaments in the Blades’ 4-0 victory over Swansea City back in February, and hasn’t been seen since in a United shirt.
His deputy, Charlie Goode, was subsequently sent off on his full debut and also hasn’t played since after picking up a cartilage injury, with Heckingbottom conceding the on-loan Brentford man’s Blades career may be over before it really began after returning to Griffin Park for treatment.
Heckingbottom was asked ahead of tomorrow evening’s clash with QPR if Basham will play again this season.
“Yeah. I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t,” the Blades boss said.
“He’s really positive and he’s a fit lad, so he picks fitness up again really quickly. He’s working where we want him to be.
“I don’t know when. There are two games a week soon, which doesn’t leave much left. But we’ll keep pushing him.
“He’s still working with the physios. Aerobically he’ll be fine. As soon as they sign him off, we’ll get him back in with us. It’s not a muscle, so we’re led by any sort of pain Bash feels.”
Asked if Goode could return to Bramall Lane this season, Heckingbottom admitted: “It’s looking like he might not. Simply because of the nature of his injury.
“We’re led by Brentford because he’s their player. Charlie is still feeling things when they step up his training, so they’re taking the load off him for a few weeks.”