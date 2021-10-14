Sheffield United: Boss is prepared to try and terminate youngster's loan unless his situation improves

Seriki, aged 18, joined United’s sister club at the beginning of the Jupiler Pro League season in order to further his development.

Despite being hailed as an “exciting” move at the time, the wing-back has made only one appearance since then as the Belgians languish at the bottom of the table.

Seriki’s predicament has not gone unnoticed in the manager’s office at Bramall Lane, with Jokanovic confirming he could consider asking United’s hierarchy to activate a recall clause in the teenager’s deal if the situation continues.

Femi Seriki has struggled for game time in Belgium: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“First of all, he doesn’t need to be outside of the country not to play games,” Jokanovic said. “He can be here, contribute for the under-23’s and then be ready to contribute for me.

“Seriki’s case, he didn’t find enough space. That much is clear so far.

“I don’t know what the plan is, But what I do know is that, if he comes back, he can play with us.”

Seriki’s lack of action in Antwerp has clearly become a source of concern for the Serb and his coaching staff, who are preparing to be without his fellow defender George Baldock (hamstring) for Saturday’s Championship fixture against Stoke City. With Beerschot failing to win any of their opening 10 contests so far this term - losing eight and drawing two - the sight of him frequently being omitted from the matchday squad is surprising too, although Peter Maes’ departure as head coach could signal a change in the teenager’s fortunes. After being granted permission to complete a flurry of transfers ahead of the new campaign, which included the permanent acquisition of Scotland international Lawrence Shankland, Maes was relieved of his duties following a goalless draw with Leuven.

Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Marc Noe has been placed in temporary charge until Beerschot, part of the United World project, make a permanent appointment. Maes’ assistant Davy Heymans and Stefan Winters also departed the Olympisch Stadion during the cull.