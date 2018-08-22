Sheffield United boss hopes for injury and illness relief ahead of Bolton clash after backing strikers to score

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, is hoping for some injury relief as his Blades side prepare to face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The United manager’s preparations for last weekend’s game at home to Norwich were disrupted when a virus swept through the camp, leading to Mark Duffy missing out and Ben Woodburn starting.

Duffy returned to training on Monday and Wilder said: “Duff would have played if he was fit, and that’s part of our development for Ben,

“We have to pick and choose for young players, because it’s relentless. You have seen the schedule... we can’t get our head up for a breath.

“We’ll have a week’s rest now in between Norwich and Bolton, which is great for us, and it’s important we finish this little period off now before the international break.

“The Villa game [on September 1] takes care of itself but before then, we go to Bolton. We’ve had some decent games with them, and that will be a tough one.

Chris Wilder

“We need everybody fit. Duffy and a couple of others were back on Monday, and we’re still working hard to get new additions in.”

Wilder also insists that Blades striker Leon Clarke will soon get off the mark after extending his goalless run to five games.

“I have said all along that when Billy Sharp and Leon came into the division, they would score goals,” the United boss added.

“I feel for Leon because he is getting into some great positions and anyone who has played football, particularly forwards, will know it’s going to come.

“We are a big chance creating team. There was a stat last year that showed we were right up there in the division. The big thing is to finish them off and we will do.”

