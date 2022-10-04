With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Sharp has already spoken of his desire to earn another deal at United after revealing he wants to finish his career with the club he has supported since childhood.

Heckingbottom welcomed Sharp back from injury before last month’s international break and, speaking ahead of tonight’s game against Queens Park Rangers, told The Star the 36-year-old has an important role to play both on and off the pitch as United chase a return to the Premier League.

“Billy, as everyone knows, is United through and through,” Heckingbottom said. “He plays like that and he trains like that, which rubs off on everybody else. He’s so important within the group as a whole and also the club.”

“Is it a good thing that a 36-year-old is still driving the training? I’d say ‘yes’, definitely. He wants to get the most out of himself and he still looks as fit as a fiddle.”

Sharp became the leading goalscorer in the history of the Championship last term, and could make his seventh appearance of the campaign when United, ranked first, return to action following Saturday’s draw with Birmingham City.

“Even if you get less minutes, and I’m not talking about Billy here, there’s still a massive value in players who can set that tone,” added Heckingbottom. “I want him to focus on playing for as long as he can.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom brought Billy Sharp on against Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad