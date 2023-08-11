Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Gus Hamer from Coventry City, who becomes the Blades’ sixth arrival of the summer transfer window.

Hamer was a key man in Coventry City’s run to the play-off final last season, scoring 11 goals from midfield in the form that led boss Mark Robins to describe him as the best midfield player in the Championship. Hamer’s future in the midlands was uncertain as he entered the final year of his deal, with United bringing in the 26-year-old on the eve of the new Premier League season.

Hamer has signed a four-year deal at Bramall Lane, after what United describe as a “significant undisclosed fee” was agreed with City for their star man.

Explaining his decision to sign Hamer, boss Heckingbottom said: “Gustavo is someone I’ve admired for a few years, mainly because of his high energy, high work-rate performances and his bravery to take the ball in difficult positions.

“His quality has improved year on year and we hope that continues in his time with the Blades.”